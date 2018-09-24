The Beastie Boys Book: Live & Direct Book Tour

By Scott T. Sterling

Beastie Boys fans, it’s about to go down.

With the surviving members of the pioneering rap trio, Adam “Adrock” Horovitz and Michael “Mike D” Diamond, set to release “Beastie Boys Book” on Oct. 30, the pair will embark on a six-city “event tour,” including two nights in Los Angeles.

The Beastie Boys event are going to be rather immersive affairs, “readings, conversations between Horowitz and Diamond, a special guest moderator, and Q&A sessions—all with a live score provided by the group’s famous DJ, Mix Master Mike.

The tour will also arrive with a fresh Beastie Boys exhibit, curated by the band with Beyond the Streets and Adidas Skateboarding. The exhibit will feature a mixtape “sound experience,” also produced by Horowitz and Diamond.

Admission to the shows also comes with a copy of Beastie Boys Book, which you’ll get when you roll up to the spot. Exclusive merch will also be available, so clear out some room on that plastic, friends.

The Beastie Boys event tour hits the Montalban Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4. Tickets are $68, and go on sale this Friday, Sept. 28. Click the links for more details.

The Beastie Boys Event Tour full itinerary:

10/29 – New York – Town Hall

10/30 – Brooklyn – Kings Theatre

11/3 – Los Angeles – Montalban Theatre

11/4 – Los Angeles – Montalban Theatre

11/5 – San Francisco – City Arts & Lectures at Nourse Theater

11/30 – London – EartH



