7 Best Late Night Bites in LA
In Collaboration with LAEats
LAeats know what it's like to be up late looking for a great place to get a bite - finding everything's closed! So we're sharing 7 of the best places around LA where you can find great late night food.
No matter how late it is, no matter what type of food you're craving we have a place for you to get a great late nite bite.
No surprise some of our favorite late night places to eat are all over Los Angeles; from a classic LA deli open 24/7 on Fairfax Ave., to a great new vegan burger spot on Western Ave. in KTown, and also right down the street from taco cart that will give you dinner and a show.
7. Tommy's Burger
- Double Chili Cheese Burger
- Open 24 Hours a Day 7 Days a Week
--8.8|Food--9|Service--8.7|Environment DBL CHILI CHEESE BURGER -- $4.65 . Comment if you’d eat this -- ---- . #eatsfact ™ Original Tommy's World Famous Hamburgers is the one that started it all when in 1946 Tommy Koulax open it on Beverly & Rampart Blvd. Mr. Koulax’s Family still runs the Tommy’s. . Worth the --? -- Worth a return visit? -- . -- Los Angeles- Westlake, CA --Original Tommy's World Famous Hamburgers . . --|⌨️ By: @LAeats . . FOLLOW @LAeats 480+ Reviews --+-- All 8️⃣--- . CATEGORIES: Lunch, CheeseBurger, World Famous Tommy’s, Chili, Chili Burger . @originaltommys
6. Monty's Good Burger
- Double (Impossible Patty, Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese, House Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Grilled Onions on a Bosch Bakery Potato Bun)
- Sunday - Wednesday 11 am - 11 pmThursday - Saturday 11 am - 1 am
--9|Food --9|Service-- 8.8|Environment DOUBLE -- $14.00 . FOLLOW @LAeats 400+ Reviews All 8️⃣or⬆️ Mostly -- $20 or Less | -- LA 1,400+ Items Tried --+-- 70ish% don’t make it . #EatsFact ™Monty’s Good Burger is a 100% plant based restaurant offering a great version of the Impossible Patty. Follow Your Heart, provides the plant-based cheese for the Single or Double Burgers. . Worth the --? ➖ Worth a return visit? -- . -- Los Angeles - KTown, CA --Monty’s Good Burger . -- Tag Your Friends ------ ⌨️+-- By: @LAeats . Double Cheese Burger Impossible Patty, Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese, House Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Grilled Onions on a Bosch Bakery Potato Bun . @MontysGoodBurger @impossible_foods @followyourheart
5. Hot Motha Cluckers
- Loaded Tender Fries (French Fires, Chopped Hot Chicken Tenders, Secret Sauce)
- Open 7pm - 12 pm
--9|Food--9.4|Service--8.6|Environment . LOADED TENDER FRIES -- $12.00 . --Tag a friend who’d eat this Chicken! . #EatsFact ™ Hot Motha Clucker is run by two brothers out of the Sherman Oaks Carwash from 7 pm - 12 pm. . Worth the --? -- Worth a return visit? -- . -- Los Angeles, CA -- Hot Motha Clucker . . Food Review (⌨️+--) By: @LAeats . . LOADED TENDER FRIES Cheesy Fries Topped w/Chopped Tenders . @hotmothaclucker . . CATEGORIES: Hot Chicken, Spicy Food, Pickles, Fried Chicken Restaurant, Fried Chicken, Nashville Hot Chicken, Fries
4. Prime Pizza
- Garlic Knots
- Sunday - Thursday 11 am-11 pm Friday & Saturday 11 am–2 am
--9.2|Food--9|Service--8.7|Environment . GARLIC KNOTS --$0.75 Per (Six-$4) . Tag a friend-- who’d eat these! . #eatsfact ™ Prime Pizza has two locations, one in the Fairfax District & another in Little Tokyo, both are open until 2 am on Saturday & Sunday. . . Worth the --? -- Worth a return visit? -- . . . -- LA- Fairfax District, CA --Prime Pizza . . . --|⌨️ By: @LAeats . . FOLLOW @LAeats 550+ Reviews --+-- All 8️⃣--- . . Garlic Knots Brooklyn Style . CATEGORIES: Garlic, Pizza, Pizza Shop, Garlic Bread, Espresso, Bread, Garlic Knots, Sides . . @primepizzala
3. Tacos 1986
Vampiros (Mushroom & Chicken)
Monday - Thursday 6 pm-12 pm Friday & Saturday 6pm - 3 am
--9.2|Food --9.5|Service --*|Environment VAMPIROS -- $5.00 . --Tag a friend-- who’d eat this . #eatsfact ™ Tacos 1986 can be found on Western Ave near Wilshire Blvd. Open 7pm to Midnight during the week, and until 3 am every Friday & Saturday. . Worth the --? -- Worth a return visit? -- . -- Los Angeles - KTown, CA --Tacos 1986 . . --|⌨️ By: @LAeats . VAMPIROS Shown - Mushroom & Chicken . FOLLOW @LAeats 500+ Reviews --+-- All 8️⃣--- . . CATEGORIES: KTown, Mexican Food, Tacos, Vegetarian, Tijuana Tacos . . @tacos1986la @joytostada @victormdelgado . --* Environment - Tried Tacos 1986 at Smorgasburg LA
2. Pinks
- The Brando Dog (9” stretch dog, mustard, onions, chili, shredded cheddar cheese)
- Sun–Thurs 9:30 am – 2:00 am Fri & Sat 9:30 am – 3:00 am
--9.6|Food --9|Service--8.4|Environment THE BRANDO DOG -- $5.95 . FOLLOW @LAeats 400+ Reviews All 8️⃣or⬆️ Mostly -- $20 or Less | -- LA 1,400+ Items Tried --+-- 70ish% don’t make it . #eatsfact ™ Pink’s Hot Dog started as a hot dog pushcart in 1939. In 1947 Pink’s built the first structure where the pushcart stood off Melrose & La Brea where it’s still located to this day. . Worth the --? -- Worth a return visit? -- . -- Los Angeles, CA --Pink’s Hot Dog . -- Tag Your Friends ------ . ⌨️+-- By: @LAeats . THE BRANDO DOG 9” stretch dog, mustard, onions, chili, shredded cheddar cheese . @pinkshotdogs
1. Canters
- Little Spicy Melt (Pastrami, pepper jack cheese, w/spicy mustard on a jalapeno cheese bagel)
Open 24 Hours a Day 7 Days a Week
--9.2|Food--n/a* --8.9|Environment . LITTLE SPICY --$12.00 . Tag a friend-- who’d eat this! . #eatsfact ™ Canter’s Deli opened its original location in Boyle Heights in 1931 as Canter Bros. Delicatessen. Moving to its current home sometime after they bought the Esquire Theatre on Fairfax Ave. in 1954 and converted it into the primary dining area & bakery still used today. . . Worth the --? -- Worth a return visit? -- . FOLLOW @LAeats 500+ Reviews --+-- All 8️⃣--- . . -- LA- Fairfax District, CA --Canters Deli . . --|⌨️ By: @LAeats . Little Spicy (Melt) pastrami , pepper jack cheese , w/spicy mustard on a jalapeno cheese bagel. Served w/ Kettle chips & a pickle. . CATEGORIES: Lunch, Pastrami, Sandwich, Cheese, Deli, Canters, Los Angeles . *Marc Canter made sure we had a great experience and he shared so much about Canter’s. I only got to hear a few of his great stories. I can’t wait to hear more. . @canters_deli