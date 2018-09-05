Blondie Reveal How They Made 'Heart of Glass' on New EP

By Scott T. Sterling

“Once I had a love and it was a gas/Soon turned out had a heart of glass…”

Blondie’s biggest hit, “Heart of Glass” is set to receive a sort of Behind the Music treatment with a new EP tracing the song’s evolution from demo to worldwide smash.

“‘Heart of Glass’ was one of the first songs Blondie wrote, but it was years before we recorded it properly,” the band’s guitarist, Chris Stein said in a press statement. “We’d tried it as a ballad, as reggae, but it never quite worked. At that point, it had no title. We just called it ‘The Disco Song.'”

The new six-song EP, entitled BLONDIE: Heart of Glass, will drop on Oct. 26. The set will include an instrumental version, an extended version, a mix by DJ Shep Pettibone, a 1975 take when it was still called “The Disco Song,” and a 1978 attempt when the song was tagged as “Once I Had a Love.”

Watch a trailer for the new release below.