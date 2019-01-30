David Gilmour of Pink Floyd Auctioning 120+ Guitars

David Gilmour is cleaning out his closet. The legendary Pink Floyd guitarist is set to auction off more than 120 guitars, including his famous “Black Strat.” Gilmour bought the 1969 Fender Stratocaster at Manny’s in New York after an airline lost his guitar.

Fender Electric Instrument Company, Stratocaster, Fullerton CA, 1969

The Strat was used on “Shine on You Crazy Diamond,” and Gilmour says it was used in one way or another on most tracks from 1970 through the mid-80s.

“Many of the guitars in this sale are guitars that have given me a tune,’ Gilmour told Christie’s, which will auction the guitars in New York on June 20th. “So a lot of them have earned their keep, you might say. These guitars have given so much to me, and it’s time for them to move on to other people who hopefully will find joy, and perhaps create something new.”

The Black Strat is estimated to fetch between $100,000 and $150,000 from some lucky collector. Christie’s says the auction will be the largest and most comprehensive sale of guitars ever offered. All proceeds will go to charity.