Don Felder's New Solo Album to Feature Slash, Sammy Hagar and More

Don Felder has been the odd man out of The Eagles for the past two decades, but he has plenty of company on his upcoming solo album. American Rock ‘n’ Roll features Slash, Sammy Hagar, Bob Weir, Joe Satriani, Chad Smith and Mick Fleetwood.

If they aren’t enough big names for you, Felder also name drops everyone from Jimi Hendrix to Santana on the title track and lead single. It’s a history of rock lyric that even finds Slash playing during the Guns N’ Roses shout-out, according to Rolling Stone.

Felder’s second solo album is due out on April 5th. You can preorder it here. The guitarist who came up with the core musical idea for “Hotel California” will be on the road this winter playing a mix of Eagles classics and new songs. You can check out the tour dates here.