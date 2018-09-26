Elton John Adds To Grueling Touring Schedule

Singer adds 25 dates to farewell tour

September 26, 2018
Bob Diehl
Elton John performs Tiny Dancer during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards

© Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Rocket Man isn’t ready to leave orbit just yet. Elton John just added 25 dates to his farewell tour. The new dates don’t extend the tour – they were squeezed in to the end of 2019. The new leg begins September 4th in Salt Lake City and ends November 16th on Long Island.

Related: Rod Stewart Throws Some Shade at Elton John's Retirement Tour

Elton John’s massive, 3-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour began September 8th in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He played a mix of deep cuts and classic hits like “Tiny Dancer,” “Levon,” and “Rocket Man.”

Tags: 
Elton John