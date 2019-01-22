Mike Love's Untold GRAMMY Awards Reunion

The Beach Boys made a stop at the 2012 GRAMMY Awards during their 50th anniversary tour, and there was one moment that made singer Mike Love think twice. It turned out that one of the performers that night had opened for the Beach Boys years ago when he was a child. Love told RADIO.COM in an exclusive interview that it was his favorite moment of the show.

“When he was just a little guy he was in his father’s oldies band and they did an opening set in Hawaii with us,” Love said. “That was pretty amazing. He remembered that.”

Find out who he is talking about in the video above.

The Beach Boys have been nominated for four GRAMMYs, including three times in 1966 for “Good Vibrations.” Check out the band’s performance of the groundbreaking track during the Philadelphia portion of Live Aid in 1985.

