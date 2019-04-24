Sammy Hagar Finally Reveals the One Way to Rock

While rumors continue to swirl about different versions of Van Halen reunions, two former members just continue to do what they do best: rock! And, of course, there’s only one way to rock, as Sammy Hagar first taught us back on his 1981 Standing Hampton album.

“Crank up the drums, crank out the bass. Crank up my Les Paul in your face.” It’s a good start, but there has to be something more to rocking the right way. Hagar told RADIO.COM it all comes down to spontaneity.

“If you’re too rehearsed you start just playing the song, you read a newspaper at the same time,” Hagar said. “I like to be a little unrehearsed and never play the song exactly the same.”

Sammy Hagar & The Circle, which also includes Hagar’s former VH bandmate Michael Anthony, as well as drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson, will be doing the rock thing right on the road this spring. The band is on tour as they get ready to release their new album Space Between.

Hagar first started to find success as a young rocker in places like the Pacific Northwest, where he was gifted with the nickname that stuck: The Red Rocker. Listen to band members talk about their favorite Seattle memories in the video below. One story involves a fish in a hotel room.