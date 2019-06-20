Frances Bean Cobain Shares a 'Very Sad Song'
It seems clear who it's about
Frances Bean Cobain has shared what she called a very sad song on social media.
The daughter of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love did not give a title for the song, which she also called raw and truthful, but it seems to be clear who it’s about.
I know you weren’t meant to stay in this place
Sometimes I find it hard to look at
My own face
Maybe one day I will talk to you
If I’m lucky it won’t be too soon
They say I’m soft and resemble an
Angel
What happens to angels
When they die
Music coming soonish y'all. thanks for the continued interest and words of encouragement. I see them all and they make my heart full
Frances Bean added that she has more music coming soon and thanked her followers for their words of encouragement: “I see them all and they make my heart full.”
The singer and model has shared music in the past but does not have any official releases.