Guns N' Roses Cut Dubai Show Short; Yes, Axl Was Really Sick

Bandmates tweet their support

November 26, 2018
Bob Diehl
Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses performs in 2017

© Press Association

Guns N’ Roses traveled all the way to Abu Dhabi only to have to cut their show short. But the band, more specifically singer Axl Rose, didn’t give up without a fight.

Axl told the crowd he was dealing with a serious stomach illness and that we was doing the best he could after getting sick backstage. He managed to get through 17 songs, including “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” before calling it a night and ending with “November Rain.”

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Slash Encouraged By Young Rock Bands, Including Greta Van Fleet

By all accounts, this was not a case of vintage Axl, who notoriously made touring difficult for Guns N’ Roses decades ago. Bandmates Slash and Duff McKagan both tweeted about Axl’s noble effort to make the Dubai concert happen.

Guns N’ Roses won’t be back on-stage until November 29th in South Africa. That should be enough time for Axl to recuperate. The band’s fall tour ends December 8th in Hawaii.

Tags: 
Guns N' Roses
Axl Rose
Slash
Duff McKagan