Jefferson Airplane Co-Founder Dies

Marty Balin remembered as psychedelic rock pioneer

October 1, 2018
Bob Diehl
Marty Balin of Jefferson Airplane attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Funeral arrangements are being made for Marty Balin, the co-founder of pioneering psychedelic rock band Jefferson Airplane. He passed away on Thursday at age of 76. No cause of death has been released.

Related: The Doors Honored At Los Angeles Intersection

The Airplane was perhaps best-known for the Grace Slick-fronted hits “Somebody to Love” and "White Rabbit.” But Balin sang too on songs like “It’s No Secret” and the political anthem “Volunteers.”

Balin was also a member of the regrouped Jefferson Starship, singing lead on such hits as “Miracles” and “With Your Love.” He also had a solo career.

Recording Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow remembered Balin as a respected singer, songwriter and musician.

“Balin was as a pioneer of psychedelic rock and will be remembered for bringing the signature sound to San Francisco and beyond,” Portnow said in a statement. “Our sincerest condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who have been impacted by his work.”

Tags: 
Marty Balin
Jefferson Airplane
Jefferson Starship