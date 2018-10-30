Jon Bon Jovi Slams Kardashians, Reality TV

Jon Bon Jovi shares the same opinion of reality TV as many other 56-year-old men – he hates it.

During an interview with The Sunday Project in Australia, the “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer called the modern day cult of celebrity horrific, while zeroing in on Keeping Up with the Kardashians – specifically Kim.

“It’s not for me,” Bon Jovi said. “What’s going to be in your autobiography? I made a porno and guess what I got famous. F***, sorry, I’ll pass.”

Bon Jovi was referring to the infamous sex tape made by Kim Kardashian and Ray J in 2003 that was leaked. She reportedly settled a lawsuit with the distributor for millions.

Bon Jovi thinks there are better ways to become famous. “Go and write a book. Paint a painting, act, study, sing, play, write,” he suggested.

In the meantime, Bon Jovi will be keeping the faith in other things, like the massive overseas tour that was just extended into next summer.