Journey Guitarist Neil Schon Hospitalized

Journey guitarist Neil Schon is recovering from emergency gallbladder surgery. The 64-year-old says the organ was inflamed and infected and probably had been that way for more than three years. But he says he’s feeling better than ever now and is expected to make a full recovery.

Schon is scheduled to hit the road later this month with Neal Schon's Journey Through Time, but in a Twitter message to fans, he wasn’t guaranteeing he’d be ready.

“Want to thank you all for your very kind wishes,” Schon wrote. “This means everything to me. Your friendship is what motivates me to continue to create for you all. Can’t wait to hit the stage for NSJTT. I should be good to go but if I have to sit it will.”

Want to thank you all for your very kind wishes. This means everything to me .. your friend ship is what motivates me to continue to create for you all. Can't wait to hit the stage for NSJTT. I should be good to go but if I have to sit it will. Love you all ---- blessings NS xo

Schon is the latest reminder that many of our heroes are starting to age a little bit. Former Fleetwood Mac singer/guitarist Lindsey Buckingham suffered vocal cord damage during open heart surgery, and Ozzy Osbourne has been in and out of the hospital – most recently for flu complications.