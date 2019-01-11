Martin Scorsese to Direct Another Bob Dylan Doc for Netflix

In 1975 – the year Bob Dylan released Blood on the Tracks – the incomparable singer-songwriter embarked on his legendary Rolling Thunder Revue tour. It featured Joan Baez, Roger McGuinn, Mick Ronson and other acclaimed musicians. There was no shortage of video and audio captured during the 57-gig trek, and now we’re going to see it through the eyes of a cinematic genius.

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese is expected to be released on Netflix sometime this year. The streaming service told Variety exclusively that the production would be part documentary, part concert film and part “fever dream.” No release date has been set.

Scorcese and Dylan also worked together on the 2005 documentary No Direction Home: Bob Dylan.

Dylan will begin a European tour in March. He also recently released More Blood, More Tracks – The Bootleg Series Vol. 14. It includes alternate versions of all ten songs from the original album and an unreleased take of “Up to Me.”