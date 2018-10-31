Nick Mason To Feature Early Pink Floyd On North American Tour

Former Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason is bringing his band, Saucerful of Secrets, to North America for the first time.

Related: Pink Floyd Releases Rare 1967 Video

The group has been playing dates in Europe and features pre-Dark Side of the Moon songs like “Interstellar Overdrive” from The Piper at the Gates of Dawn and “Let There Be More Light” from A Saucerful of Secrets.

“I really wanted to find something different and a bit quirky,” Mason told The Associated Press. “I think, for me, what’s most interesting is to revisit the thinking behind some of those pieces.”

Saucerful of Secrets includes Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp and longtime Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt.

The tour kicks off March 12, 2019 in Vancouver and ends April 22nd in Washington, D.C. See the complete schedule here.