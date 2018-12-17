Paul McCartney Reunites With Ringo Starr On Stage

When you’re at a Paul McCartney concert and the crew starts rolling an extra drum set onto the stage, that’s a pretty good sign that something amazing is about to happen.

During a break in his set at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday, the former Beatle announced that he had a surprise for the audience, first introducing Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood to loud applause. But who were the drums for? None other than the only other surviving Beatle, Ringo Starr.

The three rock ‘n’ roll legends then launched into the Beatles classic “Get Back.” Starr tweeted a picture of the moment afterwards.

Having a great time at the O2 London freshen up tour With Paul Ronnie and Ringo a great night love you man peace and love. --✌️------------------☮️ pic.twitter.com/IJUDO1eI9M — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) December 17, 2018

McCartney has been on the road supporting his new album, Egypt Station. The London gig was his last stop this year. He’ll head to South America in the spring, before heading back to the U.S. in June. Check out Sir Paul’s touring schedule here.