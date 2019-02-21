Peter Tork of The Monkees Dies

Peter Tork, the musician and lovable, quirky bassist for The Monkees, has died at the age of 77. A cause of death has not been released, but Tork was diagnosed with a rare cancer that affected his tongue ten years ago.

“It is with beyond-heavy and broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our friend, mentor, teacher, and amazing soul, Peter Tork, has passed from this world,” read a statement on his official facebook account.

The Monkees formed in 1965 specifically for a TV series and also featured Micky Dolenz, Michael Nesmith and Davey Jones, who passed away in 2012. Band members did more singing than writing and playing but over time became more respected as musicians. The Monkees went on to sell more than 75 million albums on the strength of hits like “I’m a Believer” and “Last Train to Clarksville.”