Robert Plant Shares Poignant Photo in Front of John Bonham Memorial

The man who many consider to be the greatest rock and roll drummer of all time would have been 71 this month, and one of his former Led Zeppelin bandmates is paying tribute.

Related: The Real Reason Why Led Zeppelin Won't Reunite

Robert Plant shared a striking photo on social media that shows him standing in front of the John Bonham memorial sculpture in Bonham’s hometown of Redditch, England. Plant wrote: “Another birthday around the corner… huge loss…”

Another birthday around the corner... huge loss... pic.twitter.com/IGM9K2movG — Robert Plant (@RobertPlant) May 22, 2019

The bronze memorial was unveiled last year on Bonham’s 70th birthday. It stands about six feet high and weighs more than 5,000 pounds. Bonham is seen pounding on his drum kit on one side. His full name, birth date and the day he died are inscribed around his Led Zeppelin IV symbol on the back of the gong.

Below that reads: "The most outstanding and original drummer of his time, John Bonham's popularity and influence continue to resonate within the world of music and beyond."

Delighted that my memorial sculpture to John Bonham was installed over night in Redditch town centre. Thanks to all who helped make this happen. #johnbonham #johnbonhammemorial #johnbonhambirthday #redditch pic.twitter.com/VG3HOr2ubl — Mark Richards (@markxrichards) May 31, 2018

With that, revisit Bonham's "Moby Dick" drum solo from Madison Square Garden in 1973 as featured in The Song Remains the Same.