Ronnie James Dio Cancer Benefit Draws Big Names In Rock

Rage Against the Machine and Guns 'N Roses alums set to attend

October 18, 2018
Bob Diehl
Ronnie James Dio performs on stage with Heaven and Hell during their Heaven and Hell 2007 tour

Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The hard rock community lost one of its most powerful voices to cancer more than eight years ago, but Ronnie James Dio’s impact will never be silenced.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Tom Morello Creates a “Sonic Conspiracy” with ‘The Atlas Underground’

Steven Adler (Guns N’ Roses), Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), Brett Scallions (Fuel), Fred Coury (Cinderella) and Jeff Scott Soto (Trans-Siberian Orchestra) are on the roster of rockers expected to take part in this year’s “Bowl for Ronnie” tournament in Los Angeles.

The October 25th event is run by the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, a charity started to continue Dio’s mission to help others.

Dio fronted several bands during his career, including Rainbow, Black Sabbath and Dio, which produced the top 20 hit, “Holy Diver.”

Tags: 
Ronnie James Dio
Guns N' Roses
Tom Morello
Rage Against The Machine
Black Sabbath