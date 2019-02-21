SCREENSHOTS: Full Trailer Released for Elton John Biopic 'Rocketman'

Reginald Dwight sits down at the piano in his family’s home and places the lyrics to “Your Song” on the music stand. As he starts to play and sing he catches the attention of his mother and grandmother. He changes his name to Elton John, becomes increasingly flamboyant and catches the attention of the world.

The first full trailer for Rocketman has been released. The biopic captures the key moments in Elton’s career, including landmark gigs at the Troubadour and Dodger Stadium, with the use of classic song like “Bennie and the Jets” and “Tiny Dancer.”

Actor Taron Egerton is already receiving high praise for his singing in the movie, including from the man who matters most. Elton John told music producer Giles Martin that he didn’t think he had ever heard anyone sing his songs better than Egerton did.

Rocketman will arrive in theaters on May 31st. Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard also star.