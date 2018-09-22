Steve Perry Releases Video For New Single

Former Journey singer Steve Perry has released a video for the third single from his upcoming album. "We're Still Here" will appear on Traces, Perry's first new music in more than two decades. The album is due out on October 5th.

As for the new track, Perry says "We're Still Here" celebrates the continuity of life and a sense of camaraderie with a new generation. Perry adds that the song is one of his favorite tracks on Traces because it speaks of inclusiveness of being together in the same place at the same time, and not to take lightly the fact that "we're still here."