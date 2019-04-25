Desert Rose: Sting Announces Vegas Residency

Vegas visitors who want a take a break from gambling or lounging by a pool have an increasing amount of live entertainment options. Sting is the latest artist with mass appeal to announce a residency in Sin City - joining Journey, The Eagles and others,

My Songs, named after Sting's forthcoming album, will begin a 16-show run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2020. Sting will perform 8 shows between May 22nd and June 6th, and 8 more between August 15th and September 2nd of next year.

“The show will present a compendium of Sting’s songs with dynamic, visual references to some of his most iconic videos and inspirations,” a press release stated.

I’m thrilled to announce that my brand new Las Vegas residency “Sting: My Songs” will be opening at the legendary Caesars Colosseum in May of 2020! For all dates, presale and on sale info, VIP info and ticket options, visit https://t.co/lIZBYa3KNx! pic.twitter.com/PhevdvhLAD — Sting (@OfficialSting) April 24, 2019

In the meantime, Sting will release new music on May 24th. My Songs will be a collection of his biggest hits with a contemporary focus. “Roxanne,” “Message In A Bottle,” and “Every Breath You Take” are among the Police songs that will be included. Solo standards like “Desert Rose” have already seen the light of day.