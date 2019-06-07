Stone Temple Pilots Celebrate 25th Anniversary of 'Purple' With Deluxe Reissue

It wasn’t going to be easy for Stone Temple Pilots to follow up their hugely successful debut album, but the 1994 release of Purple proved the band was here to stay. The album went to #1 on the strength of finely crafted rock songs like “Interstate Love Song” and Unglued.”

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of their sophomore effort, STP is reissuing the album on September 13th in several formats. The Super Deluxe Edition will include 3 CDs and one LP. The collection features previously unreleased demos, rarities and live recordings – including cuts from KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas in 1994.

(1) In celebration of the 25th anniversary of PURPLE, we are releasing PURPLE: SUPER DELUXE EDITION, available on September 13, as a 3CD/1LP set, 2CD, and digitally. Featuring a newly remastered version of the original studio album on both CD and vinyl, this edition will also... pic.twitter.com/4VSNr1wAGU — Stone Temple Pilots (@STPBand) June 6, 2019

TRACKLIST:

Disc One: Purple 2019 Remaster

“Meat Plow”

“Vasoline”

“Lounge Fly”

“Interstate Love Song”

“Still Remains”

“Pretty Penny”

“Silvergun Superman”

“Big Empty”

“Unglued”

“Army Ants”

“Kitchenware & Candybars”

Disc Two: Early Versions, Demos & Acoustic

“Meat Plow” – Early Version *

“Interstate Love Song” – Early Version *

“Big Empty” – Acoustic Version *

“Unglued” – Demo *

“Army Ants” – Demo *

“Kitchewnware & Candybars” – Demo *

“Dancing Days”

“She Knows Me Too Well” – Demo *

“Interstate Love Song” – Acoustic Version *

Live At KROQ Acoustic Christmas 1994

“Pretty Penny” – Acoustic Version *

“Kitchenware & Candybars” – Acoustic Version *

“Christmastime Is Here” – Acoustic Version *

Disc Three: Live at New Haven Vererans Memorial Coliseum, New Haven, CT, August 23, 1994

“Vasoline” *

“Silvergun Superman” *

“Crackerman” *

“Lounge Fly” *

“Meat Plow” *

“Still Remains” *

“Gypsy Davy” *

“Pretty Penny” *

“Creep” *

“Andy Warhol” *

“Army Ants” *

“Big Empty” *

“Interstate Love Song” *

“Plush” *

“Unglued” *

“Dead & Bloated” *

“Sex Type Thing” *

* previously unreleased

Bonus “Interstate Love Song” 7-inch included. Limited Edition of 1,000 units!

Side 1

“Interstate Love Song”

Side 2

“Lounge Fly”

Stone Temple Pilots with singer Jeff Gutt will be going on tour with Rival Sons this fall. The trek begins on September 13th in Baltimore and runs through October 9th in San Diego.