Watch Elaborate Video for Paul McCartney's Anti-Bullying Song

Paul McCartney has released a new video for his anti-bullying song “Who Cares.” The elaborate clip runs more than six minutes and stars Emma Stone.

Her character walks in from the rain to see a “behavioral hypnotist meteorologist,” played by McCartney. He asks her if she’s nervous, anxious and skeptical before sending her mind into a strange subconscious world.

“Did you ever get hurt by the words people say, and the things that they do when they're picking on you?” McCartney sings. “Who cares about you? I do.”

In a tweet announcing the release of the video, McCartney asks fans to share a photo and tag people they care about to remind them of that fact.