Watch Elaborate Video for Paul McCartney's Anti-Bullying Song
Emma Stone stars in the clip for "Who Cares"
Paul McCartney has released a new video for his anti-bullying song “Who Cares.” The elaborate clip runs more than six minutes and stars Emma Stone.
Her character walks in from the rain to see a “behavioral hypnotist meteorologist,” played by McCartney. He asks her if she’s nervous, anxious and skeptical before sending her mind into a strange subconscious world.
“Did you ever get hurt by the words people say, and the things that they do when they're picking on you?” McCartney sings. “Who cares about you? I do.”
In a tweet announcing the release of the video, McCartney asks fans to share a photo and tag people they care about to remind them of that fact.
Stand up and show you care! “No need to hide the love you've got inside”... Share a photo and tag those you care about, reminding them you do! #WhoCaresIDo Watch Paul's brand new music video here: https://t.co/42NsBvT3jR pic.twitter.com/FVjtEQ9qFR— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 18, 2018