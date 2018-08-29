California Bill to Extend Drinking Curfew Passes Assembly

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s really happening. That moment we dared to dream is almost here: a new bill allowing bars, nightclubs, and restaurants to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. was passed by the Assembly today (August 29).

The bill, known as SB-905, would require a 5-year pilot program that would authorize the extended hours in the following cities: Los Angeles, Long Beach, West Hollywood, San Francisco, Oakland, Cathedral City, Coachella, Palm Springs and Sacramento.

"This is a huge step forward," Sen. Wiener (who sponsored the bill) tweeted today just after the bill was passed (via KRON-4).

Next step is the Senate, where if it passes, will then bounce over to Gov. Jerry Brown for the final approval.

And then: party time in California!