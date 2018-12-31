California Becomes First State to Ban Retail Sales of Non-Rescue Dogs, Cats & Rabbits

In an effort to suppress breeding mills, a new California law will ban retail sales of dogs, cats, and rabbits - making it the state the first in the nation to prohibit such activities.

"This bill would prohibit, on and after January 1, 2019, a pet store operator from selling a live dog, cat, or rabbit in a pet store unless the dog, cat, or rabbit was obtained from a public animal control agency or shelter, society for the prevention of cruelty to animals shelter, humane society shelter, or rescue group," says Assembly Bill 485.

Pet stores will also be required to maintain documentation of the source of each animal they sell for at least a year and post on the cage/enclosure the name of the entity from which each dog, cat, or rabbit was obtained. Failure to comply will result in store owners receiving a $500 fine per violation.