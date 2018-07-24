Chris Cornell Statue Ready to Rock Seattle

By Scott T. Sterling

Rock legend Chris Cornell is being honored with a statue in his hometown of Seattle, WA.

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman’s likeness has been captured by sculptor Nick Marra (personally commissioned by Cornell’s wife, Vicky) to create the stunning piece, which will be displayed at Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture. The statue will be unveiled with a public ceremony on Aug. 29.

According to TMZ, the piece came to be after Vicky had a conversation with the mother of actor Anton Yelchin about the Marra sculpture she had made in honor of her son at his Hollywood Forever Cemetery gravesite (Cornell and Yelchin are buried only 40 feet apart there).

Marra told TMZ that Vicky gave him a picture of the rock star to work with, and that he had one of his son’s friends who stands at Cornell’s 6’3” height to model for the body scan. From those sources, the artist built the impressive piece. See photos here.

“Even though Chris’ music touched the lives of millions around the world, there is no better place than Seattle to honor and celebrate both his contribution to music history, as well as Seattle’s unique place in popular music, with an enduring symbol of a beloved artist, father and husband,” Vicky said in a statement. “Our children and I are deeply moved by the continued outpouring of love, compassion, and support, and this is our gift to the Museum of Pop Culture and to Seattle — our gift back to the tight-knit community that gave him his start.”

After the August 20 unveiling, the statue will stand outside of the Museum of Pop Culture’s gold south entrance facing Fifth Avenue.

“MoPOP is honored to receive this gift from the Cornell family and pay tribute to one of the most powerful and important voices in popular music,” said Jasen Emmons, the museum’s artistic director, in a statement. “MoPOP serves to celebrate the Seattle music scene and the luminaries who have emerged from the Northwest and Chris was a key figure who has made a lasting impact on generations worldwide.”

According to Marra, the price tag on the statue came to a cool $200K.