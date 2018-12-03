Community Quarterbacks Winners

Congratulations to our five winners! These five people take pride in their community, who goes above and beyond to keep their neighborhood clean and beautiful and reminds their neighbors how to prevent illegal dumping

Tracy Davis of Temescal Valley

Tracy is an incredible asset to our unincorporated county area known as Temescal Valley. She has launched a "Milkweed to Monarch" project that has successfully allowed many residents to raise native species to help migrating monarch butterflies on their migratory route. In addition she helps plan community clean-ups several times a year, areas that are neglected by the county or absentee property owners, to help beautify our community. Following our close brush with the Holy Fire this last summer Tracy helped plan a clean-up and assistance for a local property owner to help defend their home and property from potential mudslides this winter. Tracy is all around a community champion and I'm proud to call her my friend.

Lisa Pacheco of Moorpark

She truly cares about the community, she walks about 10miles per week and picks up trash along the way. She finds wallets, cell phones, keys miscellaneous items including lots of trash...and items people have lost and makes sure they get them back. When neighbors pull out a mattress or large item, she tried to help get them the phone number they need to have it picked up for free. She truly goes about and beyond helping everyone and reminds them when kids can't reach the trash bin. She always tells people that are moving in, they can recycle their cardboard and where you can take it. We need more people that are concerned about the area we live in. Maybe we can clone her?

Bree Betourne of Irvine

Bree is a member of our community garden and she works hard to keep the perimeter clean while helping others when they are struggling. She is someone that we all lean on to get the job done.

Adam Faucillon of Lancaster

My son is the best. He is always picking up the trash and always takes time to beautify our neighborhood. He made a community garden to have all the neighbors able to plant beautiful flowers and plants. He loves to recycle. He cares about the environment so much .

Delia Leon of Corona

I'm not just nominating her because we're married, but my wife has taken it upon herself to keep our community super clean. She adopted 4 offramps of the 15 freeway and is out there cleaning weekly. She's only required to clean 6 times a year, but she does way more. Not only that, she went and bought landscaping tools to not only pick up trash, but to also pull weeds and trim the landscaping. That is way above and beyond what's expected from Adopt-A-Highway. She's a celebrity in our community of Temescal Valley, CA. The money is not important, as much as her getting recognized for her hard work. She's a true inspiration!