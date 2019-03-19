Cow Runs From Police, Finds Safe Haven at Chick-Fil-A

Chick-Fil-A has been known to have cows say “eat more chicken” as their advertisement to save the cows. In this instance, a runaway cow knew just where to go hide from Indiana police. The cow was caught on camera blocking traffic and eventually found his safe space at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, just north of Indianapolis.

The video was recorded by Indiana resident, Athena Hopkins. She caught the cow running across the street and the video went viral when she posted it on Facebook.