Cranberries' Dolores O’Riordan Cause of Death Revealed

By Scott T. Sterling

Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of the Cranberries, was only 46 years old when she passed unexpectedly on January 18, 2018. The Irish vocalist’s cause of death has now been determined.

O’Riordan drowned after drinking an excessive amount of alcohol in a hotel bathtub, according to the coroner’s report (via BBC News). Prescription pills and empty liquor bottles where found in the singer’s room. Toxicology tests found O’Riordan’s blood alcohol level to be four times the legal limit, but only “therapeutic” amounts of medication were in her blood.

Video of 6Ejga4kJUts

She showed no injuries or evidence of self-harm, and her psychiatrist said she had been in “good spirits” when they met on just days before her death. O’Riordan had been previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and responding well to treatment.

Coincidentally, Sept. 6 would have marked the singer’s 47th birthday.