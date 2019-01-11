Should Jared Goff Be Worried About the Dallas Cowboys Trying to Take His Soul?

(105.3 The Fan reporting from FRISCO, Texas) -- Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus "Tank" Lawrence is locked in and ready to go for Saturday's playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

"Quiet before the storm,'' Lawrence said to reporters, including 105.3 The Fan's Mike Fisher, on the final day of media access in the Cowboys locker room Thursday. "Let everything play out. When it’s time to rock and roll, we are gonna hit. We are gonna f---ing hit.''

The player Lawrence hopes to hit is Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who leads an offense that's ranked No. 2 in the NFL in total yards per game.

"He's a quarterback,'' Lawrence said. "I don't like quarterbacks. ... I go into every week wanting to take the quarterback's soul.

"You get the look in a man's eyes and see fear in his heart. That's when you know you got him. That's how I play the game, and that's how we're going to dictate the game."

In addition to Goff, the Rams employ a star-studded cast of players including running back Todd Gurley and wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods. So how are the "Hot Boyz," as the Cowboys defensive line collectively are known, planning to slow them down?

"Slow them down? I mean, we got speed, too, bro," Lawrence said. "The main thing about slowing them down is playing to our tempo, and don't let them dictate the tempo of the game. ... We just have to be more disciplined than them. ... I think we can take it all the way (to a championship) with this defense."