Dave Mustaine of Megadeth Diagnosed With Throat Cancer
Treatment has already begun
The music world has received another big blow. Megadeth founder Dave Mustaine has revealed that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer. As a result of his diagnosis, the remainder of the band's 2019 tour has been canceled, with the Megacruise being the only remaining date.
Mustaine released a statement on his social media saying, "I've been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on - but I’ve faced obstacles before." He adds, "I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun."
Mustaine also reveals that despite his diagnosis, he will still be in the studio working with his bandmates on the follow-up album to 2016's Dystopia.
"I’m so thankful for my whole team – family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more," Mustaine said. "I’ll keep everyone posted. See you soon."