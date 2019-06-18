Dave Mustaine of Megadeth Diagnosed With Throat Cancer

By: Anthony Capobianco

The music world has received another big blow. Megadeth founder Dave Mustaine has revealed that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer. As a result of his diagnosis, the remainder of the band's 2019 tour has been canceled, with the Megacruise being the only remaining date.

Mustaine released a statement on his social media saying, "I've been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on - but I’ve faced obstacles before." He adds, "I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun."

Mustaine also reveals that despite his diagnosis, he will still be in the studio working with his bandmates on the follow-up album to 2016's Dystopia.

"I’m so thankful for my whole team – family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more," Mustaine said. "I’ll keep everyone posted. See you soon."