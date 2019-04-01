Disney Set To Ban Smoking, Oversized Strollers and More At All Parks

By Reanna Hilario

Get ready for some changes, Disney goers. Starting May 1, all Disney theme parks will no longer have designated smoking areas. The company made this announcement last Thursday (3/28). Since its announce, it has sparked a controversial debate online. Many smokers are upset that they cannot smoke at the parks anymore, while most are happy that young kids won’t be exposed to secondhand smoke when at the parks.

According to the Disney Parks blog, smoking will completely be prohibited inside the parks including Walt Disney World in Orlando, Disneyland theme parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Downtown Disney in California, and all water parks. However, if you are staying at any of the Disney park resorts, there will be designated smoking places.

Smoking isn’t the only change happening. Also effective May 1, strollers over the size of 31-inches will no longer be allowed inside the parks. Currently, the size is set at 36-inches.

The last change to come is the ice. If you plan are packing drinks or coolers with loose or dry ice, that is also no longer permitted starting May 1.

For more information visit the Disney Parks Blog HERE.