Disney Releases New 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' Update

The fine folks at Disney gave a gift to their fans Christmas morning when they released a new video update of 'Star Wars': Galaxy's Edge, the latest additions in progress at the Disneyland® Resort in Anaheim and the Disney World® Resort in Orlando.

"In 2019, discover 'Star Wars': Galaxy's Edge—a new land coming to Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort, where you can live out your own 'Star Wars' story, fly the Millennium Falcon and explore a remote outpost where adventure awaits," says Disney's website.

Learn more about 'Star Wars': Galaxy’s Edge, coming to the Disneyland® Resort in Summer 2019, and watch the video below to get you ready for "Your Adventure in a Galaxy Far, Far Away."