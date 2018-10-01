Dodgers Dominate Rookies To Take NL West Crown!

By Scott T. Sterling



“Oh, I say D

I say D-O

D-O-D

D-O-D-G

D-O-D-G-E-R-S

Team, team, team, team!” — Danny Kaye, “D-O-D-G-E-R-S”

Your Los Angeles Dodgers toppled the Colorado Rockies with ease, 5-2, in today’s National League West tiebreaker game.

Led by a 2-run homer from Corey Bellinger, the Dodgers jumped all over the Rockies from the opening bell and never looked back.

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler and the bullpen maintained a shutout through eight innings, with the Rockies able to squeak out a couple of runs in the final inning.

Not only the Dodgers NL West bragging rights, but they also advance to the best-of-five NLDS against the Atlanta Braves with home-field advantage. The Rockies, on the other hand, will play the loser of the NL Central tiebreaker in the NL Wild Card Game.

Let’s go D-O-D-G-E-R-S!

By Scott T. Sterling



“Oh, I say D

I say D-O

D-O-D

D-O-D-G

D-O-D-G-E-R-S

Team, team, team, team!” — Danny Kaye, “D-O-D-G-E-R-S”

Your Los Angeles Dodgers toppled the Colorado Rockies with ease, 5-2, in today’s National League West tiebreaker game.

Led by a 2-run homer from Corey Bellinger, the Dodgers jumped all over the Rockies from the opening bell and never looked back.

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler and the bullpen maintained a shutout through eight innings, with the Rockies able to squeak out a couple of runs in the final inning.

Not only the Dodgers NL West bragging rights, but they also advance to the best-of-five NLDS against the Atlanta Braves with home-field advantage. The Rockies, on the other hand, will play the loser of the NL Central tiebreaker in the NL Wild Card Game.

Let’s go D-O-D-G-E-R-S!