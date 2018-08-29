Eat Avocados for Cash at Loma Linda University

By Scott T. Sterling

Do you love eating avocados? So much so that you’ve thought, “I wish I could eat avocados for a living”? Thanks to Loma Linda University, that green-colored fantasy can now come true.

The school needs people to eat avocados for a new study, and they’re paying for the privilege.

They’ll be paying 250 folks to help researchers determine if moderate avocado consumption actually promotes weight loss.

“The study will examine whether eating one avocado per day reduces visceral adipose fat in the abdomen,” explained Joan Sabaté, MD, DrPH, of the Loma Linda University School of Public Health (via FOX-KTVU).

If you’re still reading and looking for how to get involved in the study, here are the requirements:

Participants for the study must:

Be 25 years of age or older

Be willing to either eat one avocado per day for six months or eat only two avocados per month for the same period

Measure at least 40 inches around the waist if they are male, or

Measure at least 35 inches around the waist if they are female.

According to the study, participants will be randomly assigned to one of two groups. The test group will be given 16 avocados every two weeks and required to eat one avocado per day throughout the six-month study. The control group will be required to eat no more than two avocados per month during the same period.

Selected participants will receive a free MRI and health screening by an LLU clinician, and asked to attend a monthly meeting with a dietician.

Upon successful completion of the study, participants in both groups will be paid a tidy $300 each, and members of the control group will be given 24 avocados as a lovely parting gift.

If you meet the requirements and ready to earn some eating delicious avocados, sign up to participate here.