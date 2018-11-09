Everything You Need To Know: Evacuation Centers, School Closures for Woolsey & Hill Fires

From our sister station KNX 1070 AM. See orginal article HERE.

The following are school closures:

Malibu High and Middle schools

Juan Cabrillo Elementary

Webster Elementary

Point Dume Marine Science

Hueneme School District

Oxnard and Oxnard Union

Pleasant Valley, Mesa Union, Rio, and Somis Union School districts

Oak Park Unified District

Simi Valley Unified School District

Conejo Valley Unified School District

Las Virgenes Unified School District

California State University Channel Islands

Cal Lutheran University (except for emergency personnel)

Moorpark Community College

Pepperdine University (Malibu and Calabasas campuses)

Pepperdine has issued a shelter in place directive for the campus community. Pepperdine said residents of on-campus apartments, Seaside, and Drescher along with any community members with pets or service animals should relocate to the Firestone Fieldhouse.

Students in all residence halls, Towers, and residents of Baxter Drive and Tiner Court should relocate to the Tyler Campus Center.

Both relocations centers are centrally located on the Malibu campus and provide resources such as food, water, and restrooms, along with video and wireless internet access. Bring only necessities such as a pillow, blanket, book/laptop, medications, eyeglasses, and minimum personal hygiene articles.

For Ventura County School Closures, head to Ventura County Office of Education.

The following are evacuation centers:

Borchard Cmmunity Center, 190 N Reino Rd, Newbury Park, CA 91320

Rancho Santa Susana Rec Center, 5005 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063 (no animals accepted)

Camarillo Community Center, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo

Thousand Oaks Teen Center, 1375 E Janss Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 (at capacity)

Thousand Oaks High School – 2323 N. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 (closed)

Goebel community Center, 1385 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks (at capacity)

Taft Charter High School, 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91364 (at capacity)

Hansen Dam Equestrian Center, 11127 Orcas Avenue, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342, accepting large animals and LA County Animal Services

Pierce College, 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.), accepting large animals (at capacity) and LA County Animal Services

#Woolseyfire *UPDATE* Mandatory Evacuations are now in place south of the 101 fwy to Mulholland Hwy, west of Las Virgenes rd. to Westlake blvd. Do not wait until it is too late to safely leave the area https://t.co/KC79ALBFee — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) November 9, 2018

These are the mandatory evacuations:

Bell Canyon – All Areas

Point Mugu Naval Base

Camarillo Springs – All areas

Vallecito Trailer Park – All areas

California State University Channel Islands – All areas

Dos Vientos – All areas outlined on map below

South Coast – All areas outlined on map below

Oak Park – entire community

Thousand Oaks – T.O. Blvd north to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23

West of Highway 23 – south of E. Olsen Road, north of Pederson Rd.

South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23

South of Highway 101, east of Reino Rd., north of Potrero Rd., east to the L.A./Ventura County line

For more information go to Ventura County Emergency Information.

Voluntary Evacuations:

Simi Valley – Long Canyon, Bridal Path, Wood Ranch

Airbnb:

Airbnb is offering housing to displaced residents evacuated from the Hill and Woolsey fires.

The program is available through Nov. 29, 2018 and the company is encouraging hosts to consider opening their homes to those in need for free.

The website is https://www.airbnb.com/welcome/evacuees/venturacounty.

This story is developing.