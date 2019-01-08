Florida Man Claims Syringes Found in Rectum Aren't His

Deputies in Clearwater, Florida discovered 3 syringes in a man's rectum - which he claimed weren't his.

According to WFLA, deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office took 40-year-old Wesley Dasher Scott into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest. During his strip search, deputies said he removed 3 syringes from his rectum, handed it to them, then claimed they weren't his.

He was charged with felony possession of contraband in a county detention facility, possession of drugs without a prescription with intent to sell, possession of marijuana, and possession of drugs without prescription.

