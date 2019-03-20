Dairy Queen Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream Today

March 20, 2019

By Reanna Hilario

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!

With the first day of Spring just around the corner, Dairy Queen is excited to get into the Spring spirit with Free Cone Day. You can dish on a free small vanilla DQ cone today at participating Dairy Queen stores.

