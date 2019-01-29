You Can Now Gift Your Valentine a Heart-Shaped Tray of Chick-fil-A Nuggets

Chick-fil-A is ditching chocolate and roses for Valentine's Day and going back to what they know.

You can now hit the drive-through and pick up a 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets or 10-count Chick-n-Minis in a heart-shaped tray at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants.

Chick-fil-A Facebook

"Yes, that’s right. Nuggets and Minis. In the shape of a heart. These special trays will be available at participating restaurants beginning Monday, January 21, 2019."

Does anything say "I love you" like chicken nuggets? NOPE.