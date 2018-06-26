Guns N' Roses Share 'Appetite for Destruction: Locked N' Loaded' Unboxing

So, maybe before you plunk down a cool $1,000 for the new GUNS N' ROSES deluxe Appetite For Destruction: Locked N' Loaded edition, maybe you'd like to see what you'll be getting for your money?

The 18-minute video below will do just that for you, in advance of this week's release of the massive reissue edition set that will be limited to only 10,000 copies and will retail for $999.

Described by UMe president and CEO Bruce Resnikoff as "not the most expensive but the most expansive set ever released," the new set provides GnR fans with a wealth of material, including 49 previously unreleased tracks! Rock on!