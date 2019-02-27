'Hammer's House Party' Bringing Classics to FivePoint Amphitheatre

Get ready to crash the biggest party of the year with Hammer’s House Party tour, as MC Hammer embarks on his first major tour since 1991. Hammer’s House Party brings together some of the most recognizable Hip-Hop and R&B acts from the ‘80s and ‘90s to one stage. Hammer’s pulling out all the stops for this star-studded, once-in-a-lifetime concert event kicking off on April 6th in Tallahassee, FL.

They'll bring the party to FivePoint Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 13th featuring MC Hammer, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Biz Markie, Tone Loc, Young MC, 2 Live Crew and The Funky Bunch.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public as early as Friday, March 1st in most cities. For more ticketing information and updates please visit www.hammershouseparty.com. Exclusive MC Hammer meet & greet + VIP ticket packages will be available via Future Beat. For details: www.future-beat.com.

Hammer’s House Party invites fans to reminisce with some of the most iconic names in pop, hip-hop, and R&B. With featured lineups from city to city, the artists will include performers MC Hammer, En Vogue, Sir Mix-a-Lot, hosts Kid ‘n Play, Sisqo, Doug E Fresh, Tone Loc, Montell Jordan, Tag Team, Rob Base, Young MC, DJ Kool, Biz Markie, Coolio, The Funky Bunch, 2 Live Crew, and more will perform the biggest hits of a generation. Audiences can expect to hear chart-topping hits like MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This” and “2 Legit 2 Quit,” En Vogue’s “Don’t Let Go” and “Free Your Mind,” Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back,” Kid ‘n Play’s “Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody,” and many, many more during this nostalgia-themed night out that will bring the hits and get you dancing. Don't miss this once in a lifetime event.