Happy National Voter Registration Day!

By Scott T. Sterling

Political affiliations aside, we all want to America to be great. USA, baby! All day!

Today, September 25, 2018, is National Voter Registration Day. Are you registered to vote? Are you sure about that? No, really—are you?

Just click on this link right here and find out everything you need to know about getting involved, getting registered to vote and actually voting in all of your upcoming elections. It will also show you if you are indeed registered, as well as provide a valuable trove of information on political action.

I mean, we live in and around Los Angeles. Sick of watching the homes on your block flipped into Air BnBs, effectively pricing you out of your own neighborhood? Tired of gentrification and rising rents and motorized scooters and that one clown in that one political office that you would do just about anything to get rid of? Vote, vote, vote!

The good people over at Good Morning America had a great idea: host a rosé and register party! No, seriously. The idea of making voting a collective activity is a strong one. For many of us, adding alcohol into the mix makes it all go down so much easier.

Our sober friends can still get down. I’d happily trade in the booze for a “one vote, one donut” party, not to mention an all-American ice cream social option. Have you been to the new Humphrey Slocombe ice cream shop in Abbot-Kinney over in Venice yet? SO GOOD. See? I’m already planning my votes for good ice cream party. Now it’s your turn.

OK, now this next part is really important: get informed and know exactly who and what you’re supporting with your vote. There is much power in that vote. Wield it wisely.

Even the greatest basketball player of all-time, Mr. LeBron James, knows the immense importance of educating yourself before heading to the polls (and in life in general, really).

"I think that's one of the biggest problems that we have," James said during a recent press moment earlier this week. "When it becomes vote time, people are just not educated on either the individual or what's going on in the state of the world right now. ... I don't think a lot of people are educated, and they make choices and say things that are uneducated."

Controversial statement? You bet. Sometimes, however, that’s exactly what’s necessary to shake us into action. The best way to prove James wrong is by getting and being educated when casting a vote that will affect you and everyone around you.

So let’s do this, people! Today is the day. Get registered, get educated, and let’s make this country so, so great, OK? Go!