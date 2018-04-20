History Of Alcohol Awareness Month

April is Alcohol Awareness Month. Though alcohol addiction has been a problem as long as humans have consumed liquor, awareness of the condition is a much more recent phenomenon. An official month designated to increase public knowledge of this problem has only been around for three decades.

What is Alcohol Awareness Month?

Alcohol Awareness Month seeks to increase the public's knowledge of conditions such as alcohol and drug addiction. In 1987, the National Council on Alcohol and Drug Dependence (NCADD) decided to remove the stigma of alcoholism by creating a national awareness month. This month is dedicated to educating people about prevention and treatment of alcoholism.

Each year, the organization promotes a new theme highlighting a one of the many aspects of alcoholism and its prevention. For instance, 2018's theme is "Changing Attitudes: It's Not a Rite of Passage." This theme seeks to both prevent underage drinking. While National Alcohol Awareness Month has been held since the late 1980s, the organization behind it has been around since the 1940s.

What is the National Council on Alcohol and Drug Dependence?

The NCADD is a national organization that seeks to work nationally and locally to help those with alcohol addiction. In 1944, Marty Mann founded the group that would become in 1990 the NCADD. She was one of the first women who successfully passed through Alcoholics Anonymous and used her experience to assist others with alcoholism. Since its inception, the NCADD has continued to fight drug and alcohol addiction across the country.

What Can Be Done for Alcoholism?

Alcohol Awareness Month begins with a three-day alcohol-free weekend to help people identify alcoholism in themselves or in loved ones. The group suggests everyone abstain from alcohol for three full days. The group strongly encourages those who have serious problems making it that long without a drink to seek alcohol rehab for a possible addiction.

If Alcohol Awareness Month has raised questions about your problems or those of someone you care about, now is the time to start the recovery journey. Though alcoholism has many causes, it does not have to be a lifelong condition. Recovery can happen with the right program. Assistance programs such as Passages Malibu can help those struggling with alcohol or drug addiction to get their lives back together.

