Hooters Once Again Offering Free Wings To Singles On Valentine's Day

February 7, 2019

Each Valentine's Day Hooters is here for you. For real, they'll give you a free order of ten boneless wings if you shred a picture of your ex. 

The limit is those ten free wings, so don't expect to bring in pictures of multiple exes to get more & more wings.

You can also participate online and redeem a coupon if you'd prefer to not go to Hooters on Valentine's Day. Head to shredyourex.hooters.com and you can digitally shred that photo - you'll get a coupon to use next time you want to go to Hooters.

