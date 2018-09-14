How to Watch Sunday's Rams vs. Cardinals Game

If Week 1 was any indication on how the Cardinals season is going to go, we may end up seeing Josh Rosen sooner rather than later. They did not look good at all in their 24-6 loss in front of their home crowd. The Rams, on the other hand, showcased their scary defense and explosive offense in the second half against the Raiders, shutting them down completely. NFC West battles are always usually a good one.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Rams: Week 2

Where: Los Angeles, California

Start: Sunday, Sept. 16, 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Network: FOX

Stream Online: Watch live with fuboTV

Sam Bradford got a boatload of money in the offseason for a QB who hasn’t done much at all lately. The Cardinals gave him a short-term deal with the hopes that their rookie QB will be the one that gets passed the baton. Bradford threw for just 153 yards with no TDs and an INT in Week 1 against the Redskins. David Johnson and the run game was also absent in what was a lackluster performance. It’s hard to figure things will stay this way, but it was quite the uninspiring start to the season for Arizona.

The Rams get to stay in the state of California as they go from Oakland back home to Los Angeles. After a back-and-forth first half, the Rams shined in the second half, forcing turnovers and putting a ton of pressure on Derek Carr. They are stacked on paper, especially with the two big boys on the defensive line in Ndamukong Suh and newly paid Aaron Donald. Brandin Cooks is going to be a huge addition all season long to their high-powered offense with Jared Goff. The Rams are going to be a fun team to watch every week with the talent they have on both sides of the ball.