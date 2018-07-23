Jack FM Six Flags Stick Up

This Saturday, July 28, starting at 8a, the first 100 cars to roll thru the College of the Canyons parking lot (just on the other side of the 5 from Six Flags), let us slap a sticker on your car, and you’ll get a pair of tickets to Six Flags Magic Mountain and a fancy set of Jack FM coasters!

Six Flags Magic Mountain is gearing up for the summer with a mashup of craziness and insane fun at the Thrill Capital of the World! The world’s tallest pendulum ride, CraZanity is now open! At a record-breaking 17-stories in the air, the pendulum swings higher and higher, reaching speeds up to 75 miles-per-hour giving you a feeling of weightlessness like you’ve never felt before.

Plus, don’t miss the newly-themed Boardwalk area featuring CraZanity and renovated attractions including Jammin’ Bumpers, dining, games, and shopping.

Can’t make it on Saturday? You can still get the best deals on tickets, Season Passes, and Memberships when you visit sixflags.com today!

*One prize per person/family. Only vehicles counted by Jack FM at the entrance of the College of the Canyons parking lot will be awarded a prize. Vehicles may not line up prior to 6am. Jack FM is not responsible for additional regulations/restrictions set by the College of the Canyons, the Santa Clarita Sheriff Department, or other local authorities.