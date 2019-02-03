JACK FM Super Bowl Broadcast Information

As an official partner of the LA Rams, JACK FM will be broadcasting the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 3rd when they take on the New England Patriots live from Atlanta.

While the game will be broadcast on our terrestrial FM signal only, you can catch both the pre and post game shows on both the FM signal and our RADIO.COM stream. The pre-game show starts at 2:30 pm PT.

Local establishments like Randy's Donuts and Pink's Hot Dogs have been turning their colors to blue and gold to show their support for the LA Rams.

If you're looking for a little help with your Big Game party, check out 3 Game Day Cocktails to Shake Up Your Big Game Drinking and The Ultimate Guide To America’s Most Popular Big Game Food.

