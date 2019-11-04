7 Best Places To Go Apple Picking Near LA

If you need a cute weekend plan, take a drive about two hours out of Los Angeles to an apple picking getaway! We put together 7 places to check out on a crisp, Fall day.

Riley’s at Los Rios Rancho 39611 S Oak Glen Rd

Oak Glen

92399



Willowbrook Apple Farm 12099 S. Oak Glen Rd.

Yucaipa, CA

92399



Brian Ranch Airport U-Pick Orchard ​​​​​​​ 34810 Largo Vista Rd

Llano

93544



Parrish Pioneer Ranch​​​​​​​ 38561 Oak Glen Rd ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ , Oak Glen



Stone Soup Farm ​​​​​​​ 12131 S. Oak Glen Rd. ,Oak Glen, CA 92399



SLO Creek Farms 6455 Monte Rd

SLO,CA,93401



​​​​​​​ It’s a beautiful day to pick apples! -- A post shared by SLO Creek Farms Family (@slocreekfarms) on Oct 19, 2019 at 1:13pm PDT

Avila Valley Barn ​​​​​​​ 560 Avila Beach Drive San Luis Obispo CA 93405



