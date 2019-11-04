7 Best Places To Go Apple Picking Near LA

If you need a cute weekend plan, take a drive about two hours out of Los Angeles to an apple picking getaway! We put together 7 places to check out on a crisp, Fall day.

 

  • Riley’s at Los Rios Rancho
    • 39611 S Oak Glen Rd
      Oak Glen
      92399

Picking Double Red Delicious today! • • • #perfectweather @rileysatlosrios @oakglen

A post shared by Riley’s at Los Rios Rancho (@rileysatlosrios) on

 

  • Willowbrook Apple Farm

    • 12099 S. Oak Glen Rd.
      Yucaipa, CA
      92399

We are open today for upick apples, upress apple cider, and BBQ! Come join us in the fresh mountain air for some autumn fun!! #willowbrookfarm #iloveoakglen #ilovefall #mountainair

A post shared by Willowbrook Apple Farm (@willowbrookapplefarm) on

 

  • Brian Ranch Airport U-Pick Orchard

    • ​​​​​​​34810 Largo Vista Rd
      Llano
      93544

 

Get yourself someone that loves you even when you insist on driving to the High Desert for the third time in four weeks to lose your mind in stone fruit orchards once again, and who is actually kind of psyched about it too. Love you, @gregnelsonhpdad.

A post shared by Naama Haviv (@naamahaviv) on

 

  • Parrish Pioneer Ranch​​​​​​​
    • 38561 Oak Glen Rd​​​​​​​​​​​​​​, Oak Glen

 

#apples in #oakglen #yucaipa #autumnawesomeness

A post shared by ⓐⓟⓡⓘⓛⓛⓔ ⓒⓤⓡⓣⓘⓢ (@prillzilla) on

 

  • Stone Soup Farm

    • ​​​​​​​12131 S. Oak Glen Rd. ,Oak Glen, CA 92399

At Stone Soup Farm, we are happy to be able to provide fun fall activities for families. One of our favorites is apple picking. Join us on the farm this weekend to celebrate your October the right way! -- #oakglen #applepicking #family #october #stonesoupfarm #memories

A post shared by Stone Soup Farm, Oak Glen (@stonesoupfarm_oakglen) on

 

  • SLO Creek Farms

    • 6455 Monte Rd
      SLO,CA,93401

​​​​​​​

It’s a beautiful day to pick apples! --

A post shared by SLO Creek Farms Family (@slocreekfarms) on

 

  • Avila Valley Barn
    • ​​​​​​​560 Avila Beach Drive San Luis Obispo CA 93405

Come see us at the barn this weekend! First of the season u-pick apples will be available! Open 9am-6pm!

A post shared by Avila Valley Barn (@avilavalleybarn) on

 

