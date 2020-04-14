Help JACK FM Support Feeding America
Purchase Your Socially Distant T-Shirt
April 14, 2020
JACK FM is trying to help in the only way we know, which is to deliver antisocial snark, utilizing the fewest words possible. We chose to partner with Feeding America’s COVID-19 Fund because of the amazing work they do for those most dramatically impacted by this crisis. It’s a fully functioning t-shirt with openings for your arms and neck, but more importantly, it is helping a great organization do great things.